MONTICELLO — The Monticello school district will provide its own COVID-19 testing program for symptomatic students the second semester, replacing the now-ended Kirby rapid test effort that lasted about 18 months.
Six part-time employees will be hired to staff the program, which will be operated out of the Lincoln Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. They will be rapid results from a nasal swab.
Only those who test positive — which he said was only about 2 percent of those who tested at Kirby — will be notified of test results, typically within 30 minutes.
“It will be very similar to the Kirby program,” School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said. “The parent will need to get a form from the school to take the testing center.
“We’re going to start off by doing up to 20 tests a day and kind of see how that goes. If it looks like we can handle more, than we’ll increase the number of tests a day, but I don’t want to overwhelm our testing center.”
He estimated the school had been distributing about 25 testing forms per day for Kirby testing.
Zimmerman said he was surprised at the number of applicants he has had for the temporary positions.
“I didn’t even know if I would get a good response, but I sent an email out to all of our parents, and within about 90 minutes I had 40 responses for people interested in being COVID testers,” he said.
Instructions on the testing program will be sent out to parents, but a specific form will need to be picked up from a student’s school and taken to the test site.
The program will begin when the second semester starts, as long as the tests arrive by then.
“I’ve got about 1,300 Binax tests on order, and they’re promised to me by the end of this week,” Zimmerman said. “But there is a huge run on Binax tests.”
He said the Kirby program was a key in keeping students in school, as they could return a day after a negative test if they had no symptoms. Prior to that, those with symptoms would need to quarantine for 10 days at home.
“I’ve said since the beginning of COVID our goal was to keep kids in school to the greatest extent possible,” Zimmerman said.
Blue Ridge has had student testing in place since October, offering weekly tests for any student who signs up. They do not need to be symptomatic to be tested.
Bement schools have also announced they will provide tests at the school starting with the second semester.
“Students who test negative will have the opportunity to return to school the next day if their symptoms are improved or resolved,” Bement Interim Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
Signed forms will be required for tests. In addition, home tests will not be accepted, and symptomatic students will not be allowed to test at the school if they are already at home.
“We will do this as long as our local health department can furnish the tests for us,” Greenwood said.
Other local school districts are still working on plans for possible testing.
“As of right now, DeLand-Weldon has not solidified any testing for our students/staff who are symptomatic for COVID,” Superintendent Amanda Geary said.