MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello is reminding residents of its snow removal and parking policy.
More from Callie Jo McFarland, the city director of community development:
“With the upcoming snow event, I wanted to remind you of the city’s policy on downtown snow removal. The City’s public works department will remove snow and ice as quickly as possible on all the public streets and alleyways, and public parking lots throughout a snow event.
“As you may have noticed, there aren’t many locations to stack the snow out of the way in downtown, so the practice is to temporarily pile the snow in strategic locations to promote safe travel, and then return to the area and remove the piles altogether once the streets are clear. Please be aware that critical roads must be a priority when planning for safe travel. We appreciate your patience throughout this process.
“With any substantial winter event (2 inches of snow or more,) the city will remove the snow on the sidewalks one time after the substantial winter event, and apply ice melt. Please be advised, any maintenance beyond this point is the responsibility of the business or building owner.
“Where accessible by our equipment, the city will clear snow from the sidewalk about four feet wide, making it safely passable for pedestrians. It is the tenant’s/owner’s responsibility to clear their individual access Similar to sidewalks in front of a residence within city limits, the occupant may choose to remove the snow and ice on the sidewalk, without any enforceable action from the city.
“However, it is always good practice to provide easy and safe access for patrons to your business and the downtown by making sure the sidewalk is clear of snow and ice. By removing the snow/ice on the sidewalk in front of your establishment, your liability does not increase nor decrease should an incident occur, as opposed to if you did nothing,” McFarland said.
Sidewalks which the city will remove snow after a substantial winter event — with the exception of areas the tractor cannot access- include:
— Washington Street, between Independence and Market;
— Main Street, between Independence and Market
— Charter Street, between Livingston and Lafayette Street
— State Street, between Livingston and Lafayette Street
“We understand that the south side of the east/west streets, as well as some alleys remain in the shadows of the buildings and often times are difficult to manage. While we will do our best to prevent substantial accumulation, your attention to the sidewalk areas, if they are adjacent to your storefront/building, is required to help make downtown Monticello accessible to all visitors and customers.
“Thank you in advance for your cooperation — be safe!”