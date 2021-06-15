MONTICELLO — Longtime Monticello music teacher — and town mayor — Larry Stoner will get back on the director’s podium this summer and lead the Monticello Summer Singers.
Former director Kathy Brown stepped down after 10 years, prompting Stoner to step in.
“I didn’t want it to go away, so I decided I’d go ahead and do it, at least this year. I look forward to it being a good time for everyone involved,” said Stoner, who taught music in schools for 34 years, 31 in Monticello.
Rehearsals start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St. in Monticello. They will be held Thursdays, with a final concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Gloria Cardoni will serve as accompanist.
Although newcomers know Stoner mostly as the mayor of the city, others may remember his three decade tenure as a music teacher in Monticello, where he started as the fifth/sixth grade chorus and beginning band director and later led the high school band.
He also filled in as high school chorus teacher for maternity leaves after retiring, and was the choir director at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello for about 15 years. In addition, he headed up the Bement Community Band in the past.
Stoner, who more recently led the Parkland Community Band for nine years, said the music for the Summer Singers will be mostly lighter fare.
“We will follow the same format the group has followed through the years, mostly light music, show tunes, folks songs, patriotic selections,” Stoner said.
Those high school age and older can take part in the Summer Singers. There are no auditions; those interested should just show up to the first rehearsal.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Stoner said.
Information is also available at the city website, www.cityofmonticello.net.