MONTICELLO — Monticello 13-year-old Sunni Ross recently earned his black belt in taekowndo after a rigorous testing for certification in Savoy.
But the work started three years ago when Ross met Don Appleman, the instructor at HMD Academy of Taekwondo in Monticello, at the annual Kirby Derby race.
Three years later, Appleman has his first black belt recipient since he began teaching in 2015.
“Three years is a little bit quick. He worked hard,” Appleman said, noting it often takes 3.5 to 4 years or more to proceed from white belt through the 10 colors to black belt.
Since the test for black belt is only offered twice per year locally, Ross’ effort accelerated in recent months, including three to four training sessions totaling about three hours per week.
“Sunni and I realized in December that it was going to be difficult to be ready by April, and we sort of did a sprint to get ready for this test,” Appleman said.
As for the actual test on April 10, Ross admits “I was nervous. I had to do everything strong. I practiced hard for the poomsae (forms portion), which is one thing I needed to perform on the test. I practiced a lot.”
There was also testing on kicks, which was nerve-wracking for Ross because he thought the judge would tell him which ones to perform at which times.
Instead, he was on his own, relied on to remember kicks he learned some 10 levels ago as a white belt, and proceed through to the more difficult ones he has worked on for the past three years.
“He started by doing 10 ranks worth of poomsae or forms. Then he had to do 10 ranks worth of kicks,” Appleman added.
After passing the test, Ross earned his black belt, a new uniform honoring the achievement and a certificate.
He now helps Appleman teach, which Ross thinks is “actually easier than getting the black belt.”
Ross is considered a first degree black belt, compared to the third degree that Appleman owns. He can work towards advanced levels, but the youth said he’s happy to remain at first degree, at least for now.
Although Ross is the first to attain black belt at the Monticello academy in six years, Appleman said three more are on track to test for it within the next year.