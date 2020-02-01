Three Monticello residents have been criminally charged for allegedly taking a 3-year-old boy from his grandmother’s home in Urbana to be with his biological father.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said the father, Farron Kelly, 43, apparently did not have a legal right to custody of his son. Consequently, Kelly and two friends, Heather Ciulla, 29, and Paige Zumwalt, 30, were charged Friday with kidnapping and child abduction, Class 2 and 4 felonies, respectively.
The charges stemmed from activity that started about 12:05 a.m. Thursday, according to Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson.
He said the boy’s grandmother was caring for him while her daughter is in the process of moving to Missouri. The grandmother was asleep on the couch of her home on Fern Drive when she heard a noise and realized that her daughter’s sister, Ciulla, was coming in with her friend, Zumwalt.
One of the women said she needed to use the restroom and the grandmother agreed to that. They then took the toddler and left with him, over the grandmother’s protests. Apperson said she was unable to stop the pair because she has limited mobility. She then called Ciulla and told her to return the boy, but she did not.
The grandmother called 911 and sheriff’s deputies. They learned that Kelly is the boy’s biological father and that he and the two women were all staying in Monticello.
Deputies eventually found the child with Kelly. He was unharmed and returned to his grandmother.
The trio initially declined to talk to deputies, but Lozar said all eventually admitted “they just wanted to have a day of visitation with the child and intended to return him.”
Bond for Kelly was set at $50,000; bond for Ciulla and Zumwalt at $10,000. All were told to be back in court Feb. 25.