Concerns regarding safety, parking and proper use of a parcel of land helped win over the Monticello city council on Feb. 10, as it voted 5 to 2 to deny zoning amendments for a 46-unit apartment complex proposed for the current site of Monticello Bowl.
Four people addressed the council during public participation regarding the proposal for 1412 N. Market St. Some, like Lynn’s Pharmacy owner Lynn McConnell, said he was not against the apartments “if done correctly,” but felt the lack of a sidewalk along a state highway was an issue, especially residents who would need to cross Route 105 to access Forest Preserve Park.
“I just do not believe right now that, unless you’re willing to put in a sidewalk or have a crossing across the road, that there will not be problems. I’ve watched problems there,” said McConnell.
Andrew Robinson, a property owner near the MVAH proposal, was concerned the development would not only “look totally out of place,” but that the three-story structure would be too large for the lot and hard for local firefighting equipment to reach due to its height.
Steve Shreffler proposed the Pepsin Hill site as a better location for apartments.
MVAH received a conditional use permit for the project a year ago, in addition to a variance to allow 58 parking places, less than the 92 required by city zoning code. But those zoning measures were for a senior citizens only complex. MVAH asked for the age restriction to be lifted in order to have a better chance at receiving state funding to help with construction costs.
Company spokesman Hume An noted that a professional parking study showed the peak need for parking would be 46 spots, and said the firm was considering a cap of one vehicle per bedroom rented, which would total 57.
With 35 of the 46 units being one bedroom, An also felt it would keep the number of children to a minimum.
“This being 25 one-bedroom units, we don’t anticipate any children in those 35 one-bedroom units. In the 11 two-bedroom units, we expect a combination of senior households, roommate situations with adults, and then families with a child or two,” he told the city council. “So we anticipate five to 11 children in this entire building.”
“We’re looking at adding one or two children per school (building),” he added.
An also said a fenced-in play area had been added to the plans.
“That does address having a play place for children,” he said.
While agreeing with some of the safety concerns, Alderman John Frerichs noted the income cap for renters was not the same as having poverty-laden tenants. At 80 percent of median income of the area, a family could earn $56,000 annually and still rent there. If set at 60 percent it would be around a $35,000 per year cap.
“But safety does bring a big concern for me,” said Frerichs. “This is a sign to look at our areas that lack sidewalks.” He noted it would be about a half-mile run to get a sidewalk connected to an existing one to the south.
“It doesn’t seem to be a great spot for housing,” added council member Mike Koon, noting the area has commercial and industrial-type businesses.
Council members eventually voted against amending the permit in order to lift the age restriction for the income-capped housing. Voting “yes” were Tom Reed and Rodney Burris.
MVAH’s permit and variance for senior-only housing is still in effect if the firm wishes to pursue it.
Fire chief gives first report
New Monticello Fire and Rescue Chief John Rupkey presented the January fire department report to the council, something he plans to do monthly.
“I want to say thank you to Chief (Rick) Dubson for 39 years of service that he provided,” Rupkey said of his retired predecessor.
The January report included 33 calls, 23 of them medical ones. There was a structure fire at 404 Ogelsby St. that caused about $60,000 damage on Jan. 26. Firefighters also responded to a fatal accident on Jan. 11 on Highway 105 between Monticello and Bement.
Rupkey also addressed a firefighter shortage in the all-volunteer department.
“We are supposed to be staffed with 20. We’re down to 14,” he told aldermen. “Whatever you guys can do to help us with our recruiting process, we really could use some members.”
He told the council that the department trains the first three Thursdays of each month.