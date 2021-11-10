TOLONO TOWN-SHIP – A 54-year-old Monticello woman died after a two-car accident at the intersection of Staley and Monticello Roads in Tolono Township at about 5:19 p.m. Saturday.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Police said Natalie S. McDowell died after the car she was driving was struck by another car police say disregarded a stop sign.
The black Dodge pickup truck driven by Caitlin Parker, 36, of Pesotum, was traveling south on Champaign County Road 800E when it hit the red Ford SUV driven by McDowell, who was traveling east on 1000N.
Two passengers from McDowell’s car and a passenger from Parker’s vehicle were transported by ambulance to Carle Hospital, where police say their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Parker was issued a disobeying a stop sign traffic citation.