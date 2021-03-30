MONTICELLO — Monticello schools will see another 60 to 70 students return to in-classroom learning the final quarter of the school year.
As of last Wednesday’s (March 24) school board meeting, 113 throughout the district were remaining online, compared to 176 in the third quarter.
With a few more expected to trickle in prior to the start of the new grading period, School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman anticipated about 95 percent of students to be learning in-person by that time.
“We started with about 85 percent of our students in school for learning. At the semester time, we allowed anybody who wanted to return, to return, so we were up to about 90 percent,” Zimmerman said. “We again allowed parents to make a choice whether to allow their kids to return to school (for the fourth quarter).”
At the high school, the returnees include several seniors who have been learning remotely.
“Some seniors are coming back who have been remote, but want to come back and experience the last quarter (of their senior year),” High School Principal Adam Clapp said.
Zimmerman also told the school board the district was eligible for about $1.4 million in new COVID-19 relief reimbursement funds. One phase began last year and includes $115,000 set aside for Monticello. The two new phases, which run through the 2022-23 school year, total $450,000 and $900,000.
They can be used a wide variety of ways, including for this year’s summer school.
It will be the first summer school offered in about 10 years in Monticello and will be an extensive one for all grades in an attempt to catch students up after school outages, shortened days and other COVID-related items challenged the educational environment in 2020 and 2021.
“We’ll have two, two-week sessions in July: The first two weeks of July and the last two weeks of July, Monday through Thursday, 9 to 12. Right now we are planning on having that at the middle school, and that will be all in-person learning,” Zimmerman said.
Lincoln Elementary School Principal Mary Vogt said technology and the new Sievers Center gymnasium helped the school with preschool screening and kindergarten registration. Registration was done mostly online this year, while other offerings took place in the Sievers Center, which was more amenable to social distancing.
White Heath Elementary School Principal Emily Weidner said the recent opening of the playground was a big hit with students.
“They got to play on the playground for the first time this year. You would have thought it was the best thing ever,” Weidner said. “They have to be one class at a time, and they have to wear masks if they are close to each other, but it was a huge deal.”
Student vaccinations
Zimmerman said he was working with the local health department to offer a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic. He estimated about 325 high schoolers would be eligible, noting the current vaccine is only approved for people 16 years old and older.