Most village boards in Piatt County will not be fully seated even after the March 17 election, as there are less candidates on the ballot than board openings in Atwood, Bement, Mansfield and Monticello.
There will be a contested race for village president in Bement, where incumbent Pat Tieman is being challenged by Jerry Riley.
The Mansfield village president position will also be contested, with current village board president Todd Jones challenging incumbent Andrew Stiger.
DeLand will also see two on the ballot for village president, incumbent Todd Benting and challenger David Landstrom.
City of Monticello
There are no contested races on the ballot in Monticello, and one city council seat – the Ward III one currently held by Rodney Burris – has no candidates at this point. That means a replacement will be named after the election.
Those filing nominating petitions were:
Mayor – Larry Stoner (incumbent)
City Council Ward 1 – Mary Vogt (incumbent)
City Council Ward 2 – Wendall Brock (incumbent)
City Council Ward 4 – Mike Koon (incumbent)
Village of Atwood
Six village trustee positions are up for election this spring, and three have filed to fill half of those openings. The other three will be named by village the board after the election.
Those filing nominating petitions were:
Village president – Bill Fleming
Village clerk – Nancy Wierman
Village trustees (6 openings) – Allen Kilber, Scott Harris, Ron Wallace
Village of Bement
Incumbent village president Pat Tieman will be challenged by Jerry Riley, who also filed petitions for the position.
There was not as much interest in the three village board openings, with only incumbent Clayton Ahlden option to run for re-election. Current village board members Heidi Ahlden and Mark Henderson decided not to run again in April, so the new village board will need to name two board members after the election.
Those filing nominating petitions were:
Village president – Jerry Riley (Independent), Pat Tieman (incumbent, Independent)
Village trustee (3 openings) – Clayton Ahlden (incumbent, Independent)
Village of DeLand
Four incumbents are all running for re-election unopposed in DeLand. For village president, incumbent Todd Benting is being challenged by David Landstrom.
Those filing nominating petitions were:
Village president – Todd Benting (incumbent), David Landstrom
Village board (all incumbents) – Matthew Karnes, William Schmidt, Thresa Zipprich, Chance Hoover
Village of Hammond
Five residents have filed petitions for three openings on the village board.
Village President – Deborah Waldrop (incumbent, Citizens Party)
Village board – Marsha Burgener (incumbent, Citizens), Don Chenoweth (incumbent, Citizens), Payton Messmore (incumbent, Citizens), Jordan Pfeifer (Independent), Melanie Adcock (Independent).
Village of Mansfield
Current village board trustee Todd Jones is set to challenge incumbent village board president Andrew Stiger for that position in the April 6 election. Of three village trustee seats up for election, incumbent Ron Konen was the only one to file nominating petitions, meaning the new village board will need to appoint two trustees after the election.
Those filing nominating petitions were:
Village president – Todd Jones, Andrew Stiger (incumbent)
Village board trustee (3 openings) – Ron Konen (incumbent)