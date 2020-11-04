As events continue to drop off the schedule, Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street schedule, Director Shelly Crawford-Stock is still holding out hope the holiday season can be a special time in town.
Canceled are the Monticello Railway Museum Polar Express and Chamber Lunch With Santa on the Train rides, as well as the annual Christmas parade. Still on, at least for now, is a modified Reds of Christmas and visits with Santa in the Wabash Depot.
Plans are also underway for some new events to encourage families to enjoy the season and shop in Monticello. Details on those will be announced later.
“We’re just trying to come up with anything we can to really keep the Christmas cheer in what is really a fun time of the year in Monticello, and make sure those businesses stick around to be there for us after we get past all this craziness,” Crawford-Stock told the Monticello Rotary Club at a recent lunch meeting.
Reds of Christmas will not be the same as in the past, when tickets were sold that allowed patrons to sip wine in downtown businesses. COVID-19 has nixed that format, so instead it will be geared toward attracting any and all people to the business district between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 27.
“Reds of Christmas is going to look a lot like our Music on Main event, our Fall into Local, where we provide music and we really encourage everyone to shop local. We’re going to hit that hard. This is a time frame that’s going to matter massively to those folks,” she said.
No tickets will be sold to “Reds” in 2020, so all can take part. A Reds of Christmas map will be created, and businesses will still be able to offer wine, food, discounts and other giveaways on their own, which will be acknowledged on the map.
If Region 6 is still in mitigations for COVID-19, which includes no indoor dining, alternate arrangements such as an outdoor serving table will be needed for bars and restaurants.
“We are committed to finding a solution,” added Crawford-Stock.
Any giveaways will need to be individually wrapped or precautions taken to limit exposure.
The Chamber and Main Street will also push Small Business Saturday the next day (Nov. 28) to help establishments, most of which will lose business with the cancellation of the train rides.
“It’s a huge hit for our retailers and for our restaurants, the sheer number of people that won’t be coming through town. Massive hit,” said Crawford-Stock.
“We all, as local people have to be mindful of that, and really strongly think about our Christmas shopping, our everyday shopping and our dining and supporting those places.”
Santa at the Depot is also being planned, with appropriate distancing, masking and cleaning regimen to adhere to health standards. A schedule will be announced soon.
Information will be updated on monticellochamber.org and monticellomainstreet.org.