MONTICELLO – The Monticello Theatre Association will collaborate with the Monticello High School thespians to present a student-produced show, “Snow Angel.” on Jan. 1-2 at the MTA theater, 1406 N. Market St. in Monticello.
When the quiet town of Deerpoint, Vermont is hit by the biggest blizzard in 107 years, a mysterious girl named Eva steps out of a snow bank and into the lives of 15 confused teenagers who are asked to help her in her search.
What Eva’s searching for — and who she truly is — becomes a mystery that baffles, divides, and energizes the teens of Deerpoint.
Told through journal entries and interactions among the students over the course of a single snow day, “Snow Angel” is a funny and eerie tale of teen angst, discovery, and the power of believing.
“Snow Angel,” written by David Lindsay-Abaire, will be directed by MHS thespians Emmie German and Alison Wiltgen.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
Reserved tickets are available online at http://monticellotheatre.org/tickets.
Everyone purchasing a ticket will be required to wear a mask during the entire performance regardless of vaccination status.