MONTICELLO – The Monticello Theatre Association will offer Kids Summer Workshops in June.
Session one, for youth entering first through third grades, will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 7-11, with a performance on June 11.
Session 2, for those entering fourth through sixth grade, is a two week session from 9 a.m. to noon June 14-18 and June 21-25 with a performance June 25. Third graders experienced with MTA can also participate in Session 2.
Sherrie Hildreth will lead the sessions, which will be held at the MTA theatre at 1406 N. Market St. in Monticello.
Each workshop will include a variety of stage work in order to prepare a show for their closing. Students will work on stage presence, characterization and body movement as well as assisting with costumes, make-up, props and set design for their show.
Participants will also help put on a play.
There is a cost to participate, and workshops will be capped at 10 participants per session. Reservations can be made at monticellotheatre.org/programming/summercamp.
Questions can be referred to Chelsea Ehrhardt at ehrhardt.che@gmail.com or 217-390-3398.