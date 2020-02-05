Ever since Mary Vogt started as the Lincoln Elementary School principal 15 years ago, the required one minute of silence at the beginning of lunchtime struck her as unrealistic for kindergarten and first graders.
“To expect a group of 85 six-year-olds to sit quietly, I feel is setting them up for failure, and it’s setting the adults up for frustration,” said Vogt, adding that the noise level would normally explode after that initial moment at lunch hours.
“Truly, when we sit down for a meal at home, we don’t expect anyone to be silent. When we’re in a restaurant we don’t expect anybody to be silent. So, in an effort to just encourage possible social interactions while also allowing time for eating, I thought ‘why don’t we do these conversation starters?’”
The results have been more-disciplined lunch hours, some hilarious responses and some meaningful insights from the school’s youngsters.
One of her favorites? On the first day small group lunchroom conversations started on Jan. 20, students were asked, “If you were a teacher, what rule would you make?”
“No one can walk in the hall. They all have to skip,” suggested one student. Another thought obstacle courses in the hallway would be good for students. Or that it should be recess all day.
Oh, and one student thought the teachers should do all the work instead of the students.
On another day, when asked which superhero they would be and what superpower they would have, they had similarly unique answers.
“Somebody said she would be bubble gum girl, and instead of shooting out webs, she would get to shoot out bubble gum, and would share it with all of her friends. Somebody else was saying ‘I would rather be a villain than a superhero, because it seems like villains have more fun,’” said Vogt.
A new cafeteria seating arrangement has four to six students in each group. Rules for the lunchtime think tank are simple: You take turns talking, don’t interrupt, and eat when not talking.
Lunchroom supervisor Stephanie Bilek has seen a noticeable difference.
“I find that I am less frustrated, because I’m not having to shout over the kiddos. It makes it a lot easier on us really,” said Bilek.
“It’s also made a big difference in interactions with people they maybe wouldn’t have before. They go on and play outside with them. So they make new friends,” she added.
Vogt has been elated at some of the answers that come out of the mouths of babes when the question of the day is posed.
“There are several things that impress me that they come up with. These are 5, 6 and 7 year olds. Like a few kiddos that first day on with what rule you would make: Things like everyone should be kind to each other all the time; we should never hit anyone. So things we take for granted we are teaching them, they come up with on their own,” she said.
The lessons also tie better into what teachers are doing the rest of the school day.
“Taking turns, of learning to wait your turn, of being patient. So again, along with the reading, writing, math, everything we teach here, I always tell parents that we are also teaching life skills. We’re teaching them how to stand in line. We’re teaching them how to share. We’re teaching them how to say please and thank you,” said Vogt. “Then why aren’t we doing that in the cafeteria?”
The Lincoln Elementary principal is not sure how long the lunch conversations will go, but will continue to pose questions of the day as long as they are fruitful to the cafeteria environment, and continue to work for the benefit of her students.