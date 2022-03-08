MONTICELLO — The trials of two suspects accused of murdering a Hammond man in early 2021 have been moved from April to July.
Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades approved motions by the defense attorneys of Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City; and Jerome Schmidt, 18 of Springfield.
Cota, Schmidt and a third male are accused of allegedly being involved in the fatal shooting Michael Brown, 64, after being caught breaking into his garage in Hammond about 3 a.m. Jan. 26.
Schmidt is being tried as an adult. The third suspect is still considered a juvenile in the case, but prosecutors have petitioned to have his case transferred to adult court.
At a status hearing in Piatt County court Monday, prosecutors objected to a continuance for Cota.
“We are ready for trial,” Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said.
But defense attorney Tara Grabarczyk said more time was needed to review a large amount of evidence that could be presented at trial.
“Discovery is voluminous, and we are still going through it,” Grabarkzyk said.
That was the same reason George Vargas, the attorney for Schmidt, gave for requesting a continuance for his client.
“We have gone through discovery, and we are going through it again,” Vargas said.
The prosecution did not object to a delay in Schmidt’s trial.
Rhoades approved the continuances in both cases, setting trial for July 5. Pretrial hearings are scheduled for June 6 for both cases.