The Bement Public Library’s new director has seen success in past vocational lives of nursing and educational software development, but has always been at home in a library.
“I’m an academic at heart. I’ve got 17 years of grad school behind me for various things, so I’ve spent so much of my life in libraries. I’m tired of the corporate world, glad to be out of that sector and wanting to do something that’s a little more service oriented,” said Donna Techau, who formally took over for the retired Melinda Glover on Nov. 9.
Techau is the daughter of Church of the Nazarene missionaries, and grew up in Papua, New Guinea. Upon returning to the states, she obtained her nursing degree and worked in that field, but later felt more comfortable in theology and church-related work. That led to her role as associate director for the Center of Ethics and Values at the seminary at Northwestern, where she helped design classroom software.
She also owns a masters degree in Christian thought, and did further doctoral work in theology.
The new library director said she did not feel a particular “calling” to religious endeavors, but that “the church is what made sense in my life.”
Glover feels Techau’s background in research and software development will help the Bement library as services gravitate towards online offerings, as well as social media promotion.
“Donna will help us move on,” said Glover, who was able to retire on the 10-year anniversary of when she began in November of 2010.
“I love it here, I always have. In the earlier years, I did a whole lot more, and over time it has dwindled some. My husband and I have both had health issues, and the combination, I think, made it time to retire,” she added.
Glover was able to get the library through a 2.5-month shutdown and ease things back to normal operating hours with coronavirus safety precautions for library patrons, before needing to return to curbside checkout only again due to increased state mitigations.
One of Glover’s innovative ideas was to set up a “dirty” computer and a “clean” one: The first is for checking in of materials, the other for checking out in order to minimize cross-contamination.
“Melinda has done a tremendous job here, and she has set me up to succeed, so I really appreciate all the work she has done,” said Techau.
She added the transition has been smooth after training under her predecessor for about three weeks. Techau has already reached out to school officials with an offer to serve as an additional resource for the local education system.
For that, she hopes her background in designing classroom software will come in handy.
“I would assume that that kind of pedagogical emphasis would help in the library situation. I hope to do some collaborative work with the local schools here,” she said.
Techau also hopes that community leaders will help her “get a feel for what people in Bement need. What programming is actually needed. Being an outsider, I have both the disadvantage of not knowing, and the advantage of being able to say, ‘I don’t know, please tell me’.”
Techau currently lives in Paradise, close to Mattoon. She notes the 40-minute commute to Bement is much better than the 75-minute train ride she took one-way when she worked in Chicago.
Glover, who also worked in the corporate world prior to becoming a library director – in her case working her way up to the title of head of systems for the used truck division of a freight liner – plans to put her education degree from the University of Illinois to use as she helps teach her grandchildren, who are currently being home-schooled.
She plans to continue living in Bement, and will still be seen at the local library that she directed for a decade.
“I’m only two blocks away and I love to read, so you probably can’t get rid of me easily,” joked Glover.
Techau can be reached at 217-678-7101 or by email at bementpubliclibrarydirector@gmail.com. The library website is bementpubliclibrary.net.