MONTICELLO — Piatt County’s new Emergency Management Agency director is jumping right in, focusing on getting ready for a Nov. 16 emergency exercise in conjunction with the Clinton Nuclear Power Station, securing part-time help from a previous interim director, and bracing for a busy season of applying for state and federal grants.
Rob Bross also told the county board EMA committee Oct. 27 that he may try to dispose or give away items he thinks may not be needed by the agency.
Formally appointed to the part-time post on Oct. 13, Bross said he is finding more supplies all the time.
“We went into two rooms, and the next thing I know we have 50 gas masks and boots and everything. It’s ridiculous what we have,” Bross said.
But at this point he is unsure how much needs to be kept. For that reason, he is consulting with the state EMA office on the issue.
“The State of Illinois is coming in about two weeks to tell us what we can get rid of, what we have to keep — our retention policy. Hopefully, during that process we’ll find some of the grant paperwork from the ‘90s and early 2000s when we got this stuff,” Bross said.
“I believe some of the gas masks and rubber boots, we can allow other county agencies to have. They aren’t doing us any good cooped up in a building.”
He said there is also at least a full palette of expired MREs — Meals Ready to Eat.
“What I foresee happening is, once we get our feet under us, we go through and see what’s surplus property, what’s not,” Bross said, saying he would rather give surplus supplies to other county agencies.
“We don’t need a surplus property ordinance if we give it within the county.”
The committee gave him the go-ahead to buy supplies such as batteries, and a cell phone if one of the current EMA phones will not work as a director’s phone.
Committee members also voted to send a request for up to $250 in vehicle striping to the county board for consideration.
The hiring of assistant EMA director will also go before the county board on Nov. 10. The anticipated $4,200 annual cost is within the $5,000 included in the preliminary budget for 2021-22. Suggested by Bross for the post was Monticello Police Chief John Carter, who also served as interim EMA director prior to Bross’ hire.
EMA Committee member Gail Jones endorsed the creation of an assistant director position.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Jones said. “Until we get everything in place, I think the two of them will work hand in hand together, and I think that it would be a good idea to bring that on board.”
Bross, who is also the Atwood Police chief, said he is preparing for the upcoming emergency exercise at the nuclear power plant.
“I have a meeting with a radiological group where we’re having our Nov. 16 exercise. They’re going to give me a crash course on what will happen with it. At that point, we will have some sort of EOC (Emergency Operations Center) training over at the sheriff’s office,” Bross said.