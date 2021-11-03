MONTICELLO — Willow Tree Missions in Monticello is in a state of transition, both in physical assets and internal structure.
With the upcoming Dec. 17 retirement of four-year Director of Operations Rachel LeJeune, a leadership team has been hired to help the non-profit organization move to its next level as it continues to help victims of domestic violence.
Taking on the role of executive director is Jill Maxey, an architect who worked at the University of Illinois for 20 years prior to her move to Willow Tree.
Current Resale Shop Director Heather Denam has been promoted to director of operations and will still oversee the shop as part of her expanded role.
Susan Houston is a U of I grad assistant who will serve as interim director of services until next spring, when the organization hopes to have a more permanent hire for the position.
The three-headed team will help lead — with the help of LeJeune, who will remain as a volunteer — as it moves most of its resale shop into the more spacious, downtown Monticello location at 100 E. Washington St. Although the current shop will also be kept, the remainder of Willow Tree’s operations will be consolidated in the 26,000 square feet of space, including two upstairs apartments that can be used as transitional space for domestic violence victims.
While the new leadership will have its plate full, Denam said being a Christian-based group will help keep it grounded.
“God always provides. Any time you’re fearful you know he is going to take care of you, and you’ve just got to trust him,” said Denam, a White Heath resident.
Maxey also enjoys serving, which includes being a leader of the youth group at Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello. She is also a deacon at the church and has been a council president and Sunday School superintendent.
Still, she described moving from the U of I to a non-profit as a “leap of faith. I am working that faith muscle!”
Maxey was ready to make a change, but initially scoffed when husband Bruce suggested Willow Tree as an option.
But God’s timing was impeccable.
“I’ll be darned if the next day he saw the ad for the new executive director,” Maxey said.
Her background as an architect will also come in handy as the agency remodels the new space it purchased this summer.
“This is very exciting, partly because it’s in my comfort zone, the building and the architecture piece of that, and the space planning and leadership. I’m very comfortable with that. And bringing my faith into an organization is incredibly exciting,” Maxey said.
It may be a while before the resale shop moves in. The next hurdle is to calculate the cost of a sprinkler system. If it can be paid for immediately, that project will be completed before moving in. If the cost is higher than anticipated, it may be retrofitted later, but the apartments will not be available for use until new sprinklers are online.
Denam can’t wait, describing the current shop in Monticello as “exploding” with activity.
“We’re on top of each other, so the new building, it’s a blessing,” Denam said.
She is also thrilled to be part of a leadership team that includes Maxey, who lives in Monticello.
“We’re a Christian-based organization, so somebody having the same passion as us that not only is going to take on the mission, but is also a part of our mission and will help us build a strong mission,” Denam said.
LeJeune, who started as a volunteer with Willow Tree 10 years ago and ran the resale shop prior to being named director in 2017, said “it’s just time for a new season for me and a new season for the mission.”
She planned to retire by the end of 2022 anyway, and felt this year was a better fit to step down so that the new leadership team can mold the new building.
“There were decisions I didn’t want to make, because they weren’t going to be mine to carry out. You don’t decorate or furnish a house for someone else to live in,” LeJeune said. “It’s a year earlier than planned, but I think the timing of this was really good.”
She plans to help more with her husband’s self-owned consulting businesses, go on missions trips, and help her mother with her Shelbyville-based florist shop, Grammy’s Floral.
The Willow Tree Resale Shop helps fund the organization’s domestic violence services. Additional information is available at willowtreemissions.org.