It was while attending college that Monticello Middle School’s next principal started to get the itch for a career in education.
But it solidified, of all places, years later when he was drumming for a Chicago-based rock band.
“One of the guys I was in the band with was a special education teacher, his wife was a special education teacher, and they kind of talked me into going into it,” said Mark Hughes, a Decatur native who will take over for the retiring Jeanne Handley next school year.
“I started taking my vacation time to go visit schools and go and sit in, and I fell in love with it,” he added.
That led to a master’s degree in special education, which he obtained from Northeastern Illinois
University in 2007. He followed that up with a second master’s in educational leadership from Eastern Illinois University six years later.
The 1993 Decatur Eisenhower graduate has worked in special education and administration for the past 13 years in Monticello, Champaign and Decatur, and in 2019 was the special education administrator for Monticello schools through the Macon/Piatt special education cooperative.
Early in his career, he worked for one year as a middle/high school special education teacher in Monticello.
It was enough to get him hooked on the land of the Sages.
“My goal has always been to get back to Monticello,” said Hughes, who was officially hired by the Monticello school board on March 25.
“The culture that exists in the community is amplified in the school. What I mean by that is they are very accommodating. They’re very open minded and understanding,” he said. “As a special ed teacher, to see students with disabilities being treated as equals really stood out to me.”
He also remembers how, despite only spending that one year as a Monticello teacher early in his career, district officials “took me in, took care of me.”
Handley did that to the extreme, and Hughes has a story that illustrates that.
“Our first babysitter was Jeanne Handley,” he recalled. “My wife and I hadn’t been out of the house for a while after our son was born, and Jeanne said she would come and babysit while we went out to dinner. So she was my first babysitter.”
Hughes was born in Clinton but spent most of his youth in Decatur. His obtained his first degree, a bachelor’s in Music Business, from Columbia University in Chicago in 1998. He worked in the music industry for several years, while drumming in a band.
After a second career in the corporate world, he began a third in special education in 2007. He was also assistant principal at Decatur MacArthur High School in 2018-19, and has been an assistant football coach in both Monticello and at Champaign Central High School.
Hughes feels his other vocational lives have helped him in his education one.
“Having that background knowledge and that exposure to things kids are interested in helps,” he said. “I can tell them a Run-D.M.C. story, I can tell them a Rolling Stones story. That probably helps me build relationships with kids, but then they’re interested in arts and I have an interest in music, so that helps as well,” he added.
Hughes lives in Champaign with his wife Carie, who teaches in Decatur, and his two children, aged nine and five.