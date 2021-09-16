MONTICELLO — The Monticello Police Department welcomes two new officers to its force, while the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department has added a deputy.
Kevin Burch, Monticello Police
Burch, a Mahomet native who now lives in Monticello, was hired in May. After completing 16 weeks at the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois, he will undergo field training with another officer until mid-November.
Prior to becoming an officer, Burch was a manager for Neiman Foods.
DeJuante Forman, Monticello Police
Forman, a Danville native who currently still lives there, was hired in May. After completing 16 weeks at the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois, he will undergo field training with another officer until mid-November.
Prior to becoming an officer, Forman was a truck driver.
Monticello Police Chief John Carter said the department received a large number of applications for its two openings, and gave written tests to 14 people prior to narrowing the field for interviews.
Luke Alexander, Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy
Alexander, who hails from and still lives in White Heath, was hired in March and completed his PTI in August. He will be in field training until mid-December.
Prior to becoming an officer, Alexander was in the Marine Corps.