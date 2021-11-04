MONTICELLO — A zoning variation that would allow DeLand-Weldon schools to replace its wooden school sign on its front lawn with a more modern, lighted fixture was endorsed unanimously by the Piatt County zoning board of appeals on Oct. 28.
It will now go before the county board on Nov. 10.
D-W school board member Christy Knight told the ZBA the 10-foot high, 8-foot wide sign is aimed at increasing communication with the school community.
“We’ve been trying to obtain this sign as a form of communication, especially with the elderly of the community who do not use Facebook and social media. That’s probably the biggest want for the sign, is to have communication with both the DeLand and Weldon communities,” Knight said.
She said it will be located in the same spot as the current sign, on the front lawn of the campus on Illinois Route 10, which is located between the district’s two towns.
ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax said one issue with the request for the “lighted monument sign” is that it is not addressed in the Piatt County zoning code.
“There’s nothing in the (zoning) ordinance that would define this thing, and there are specifically directions not to allow this sort of flickering sign,” Wax said.
But ZBA members felt it was remote enough as to not cause issues with neighbors.
Zoning Administrator Keri Nusbaum said the Illinois Department of Transportation told her IDOT did not have an off-premises permit to allow for such a sign when located along a highway on land zoned agricultural. But IDOT said in writing that, if the county approved the variation — as long as the sign had no commercial advertising on it — it could be considered on the premises and therefore allowed.
“Mrs. (DeLand-Weldon School Superintendent Amanda) Geary was told that, if the proposed sign only advertises school activities, and there was no commercial activity or commercial sponsors on the sign, then the sign would be considered on premise and no permit from the state would be required,” Nusbaum said.
ZBA board member Jim Harrington put forth for the idea of limiting the hours the sign could be lit, but that condition was not included in the approved motion.
Calendar
The zoning board also approved its schedule of meetings for 2022, which is similar to 2021. For the most part, meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month, except for meetings on Nov. 17 and Dec. 15 due to holidays.
The start time for meetings is 1 p.m. except for the months of April, May, September and October, when it is 7 p.m.