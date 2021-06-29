MONTICELLO — Piatt County’s new sheriff originally intended to go into law, not law enforcement. There was also a period of time when he was in the family business of selling insurance.
But once he was hired on as a sheriff’s deputy for the city of Charleston in 1996, Mark Vogelzang has never looked back.
The 49-year-old, 21-year veteran of the Champaign police department will become the new Piatt County Sheriff starting Thursday.
“Years ago, they had a law enforcement Explorer’s Club, and initially I wanted to go into law and become an attorney. That peaked my interest in law enforcement, and when I got out of college, I did insurance for two years. I enjoyed it, but it wasn’t my cup of tea,” Vogelzang said.
He is also thrilled to be working in his home county, where he graduated from Monticello High School in 1988 after his family moved from Bourbonnais his junior year.
After being hired by Champaign following the stint in Charleston in 2000, he called it a “no-brainer” to move back to Monticello and commute to work.
Starting Thursday, his travel time will now be shorter.
“To be able to be back in my home county; we have so many friends and family here. It’s just how I wanted to finish out my career,” he said.
He was already planning a run for Piatt County sheriff in 2022. When current Sheriff David Hunt announced a mid-term retirement, Vogelzang’s plans sped up.
Forrest Sawlaw, a past Piatt County sheriff, had encouraged him years ago to consider the post.
“He planted that seed. I planned on running in 2022 if Dave did not, so it was already in the works. So when Dave decided to step down early, the opportunity just came up a year earlier than I expected,” Vogelzang said.
His appointment as Hunt’s replacement, approved by the county board on June 9, is through November 2022.
‘Visibility’ a priority
The new sheriff earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from the University of Illinois, worked for Country Companies for two years, and was then hired as a patrol officer in Charleston.
In Champaign, he has risen to the rank of lieutenant and performed a wide variety of tasks along the way.
“I’ve been so fortunate, because I started with patrol, and then we had the walking unit — a proactive unit where we could address problems identified at the time: prostitution, drugs, community policing,” he said.
“Over the years, I’ve done a lot of field training. I was on SWAT from the day I got off probation, I was on the sniper team, I was on our firearms cadre. Every three or four years I’ve had a chance, and it’s been really nice to have a lot of variety.”
There have also been plenty of administrative duties, including scheduling and purchasing in his current role as night shift patrol lieutenant.
That doesn’t mean he will park behind a desk as Piatt County sheriff. In recent weeks, he’s been a regular at the historic county courthouse and at the Piatt County Public Safety Building while he got to know the local agency and public officials.
“I think the biggest thing is — I’ve already heard it here in this county, and I hear it in Champaign as well — is ‘we never get to see the officers.’ So what can you do to increase visibility?” Vogelzang added.
He believes that, with skepticism from some about law enforcement in general, it is important to not only do the job well, but to show people the job is being done well.
“I think our deputies here (in Piatt County) do a lot as far as patrol, extra patrol, checking on businesses and that. You can be in the kitchen, a deputy drives by and you don’t see it. So how can you let the citizens know what’s being done?” he said.
That may be as simple as leaving a card in the door of a business that was checked on foot patrols.
Tragedy in Champaign
Vogelzang adds that a recent tragedy has shown him there is a high level of support for officers. He served with and was a friend of Chris Oberheim, the fellow Champaign officer and Monticello resident who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in May.
Vogelzang has been impressed with the unwavering support shown by Officer Oberheim’s widow, Amber.
“The good thing is, Amber Oberheim has done a lot to really voice that support for law enforcement. I think it’s been there, it just hasn’t been as prevalent. And that’s one of the wonderful things about this county especially, is the support for law enforcement has been incredible,” Vogelzang said.
“Chris was a friend. I went to school with Amber, my kids know her. She is so articulate, from the funeral to this day. It has been very tough, but the public has really risen and shown that support.”
But, like many in law enforcement, Vogelzang fears that recent changes to state law could make it more difficult to find replacements for an increasing number of retiring officers.
“You’re losing a lot of very experienced officers. It takes so long by the time you do the hiring — and there are less to pick from — then you get them through the hiring process, then through the academy, then through the field training. It’s three-fourths of a year, almost.”
‘Great ideas’
In the wake of Officer Oberheim’s killing, Vogelzang’s own son — currently studying at Parkland with intentions on becoming a police officer — is one of those showing some doubt about following his father into law enforcement.
“We were on our way back from the funeral, in the procession, and I asked him, ‘you still want to do this?’ And it was very sobering. He admitted, ‘I don’t know.’”
Vogelzang is appreciative of the condition Hunt and outgoing Chief Deputy Mark Mackey have left the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.
“They did a lot of work, put a lot of years in there, and they are leaving it in a very good position — staffing-wise, equipment-wise, we are doing good,” he said. “And that is so important, because if you don’t take care of a department, you have cars that are falling apart, it’s unsafe for your deputies trying to get across the county, it’s unsafe for your citizens because the deputy is not getting there in a timely fashion, so they’ve done a good job with that department.”
Vogelzang said he will spend a lot of time this summer riding with deputies and listening to all employees.
“From the top down, you’ve got people with great ideas, so just sitting down with everybody and seeing what their ideas and suggestions are.”
Vogelzang’s wife, Carolyn, was a dispatcher for 26 years and now works at Kirby Medical Center. They also have a daughter, who is studying education at the University of Illinois.