MONTICELLO — Liquor ordinance changes were approved by the Monticello city council on Jan. 24, ones that will allow liquor license holders more methods in the delivery of package sales of alcohol.
The changes apply to package sales only, not open containers.
City Administrator Terry Summers said the city really has no choice in making the changes, as the amendments were made to the state code, which trickle down to municipalities.
“A municipality may not regulate the delivery of alcoholic liquor inconsistent with this new law,” Summers said. “We can’t say no.”
It extends the perimeter where package orders can be fulfilled to the retailer’s parking lot and curbside, and also allows delivery by a third-party contractor, independent contractor or agent to make deliveries to locations off the premises.
It was the last part that contributed to council member Rodney Burris’ ‘no’ vote.
“It seems like you could call Uber and send it down the road,” Burris said. “We don’t have Uber in town, but it’s that simple.”
The local code, as well as the state one, does not allow express companies or common carriers to deliver alcohol, but the jury is still out on whether ride share companies are common carriers or not.
State law has deemed ride share companies such as Uber or Lyft are not common carriers. An appellate court agreed, but the case is now being appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court.
“It would still be the owner’s responsibility to serve it to the appropriate person,” Summers said.
The council voted 7-1 to approve the liquor code amendments.
Subway grant approved
Subway of Monticello is the most recent recipient of a grant from the city’s Building Improvement Grant Program, funded by a 1 percent sales tax on downtown-area retail sales.
Paramdham Inc., dba Subway of Monticello was approved for a $6,575 grant, which is half the cost of replacing the building’s roof at 122 N. Charter St. The owner recently made improvements to the inside of the restaurant as well.
Stop signs added
Stop signs were approved by the council for two intersections.
After a traffic study done by ESCA Consultants of Urbana, the firm recommended replacing a yield sign with a stop sign on North Union Drive at Lone Beech Road.
Also approved was installation of a stop sign on Leo Lane for traffic entering North State Street.
Leo Lane is a new road that will serve a subdivision being developed just south of Forest Preserve Park.
Summers said he was surprised at the amount of traffic that travels on that portion of State Street.
“It is interesting, the average daily traffic on this section of State Street is 950,” Summers said. “Washington Street on the north side of the courthouse, which is a busy street, the average daily traffic is 800 a day.”
2021 good financial year
Summers pointed out 2021 was a good year financially for the city. The year-end budget report showed the general fund took in $2 million more in revenues than was spent.
Revenues exceeded the budget by $1.5 million, led by $2.2 million in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax, which was $1.2 million more than was budgeted.
The city started 2022 with just under $2 million in reserves in its general fund.
Summers said the water works and sanitation departments also operated in the black last year.
In it’s first full year, the business district generated about $300,000 in revenue in 2021.
American Rescue Plan Act funds totaled $374,546 for the city. Dedicated uses for those have not been determined.