MONTICELLO — Piatt County Sheriff’s deputies will soon carry updated Tasers — replacing the current 15-year-old models — and for the first time wear body cameras, thanks to action by the county board and funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
There was not a huge rush to equip officers with body cameras, as state law does not require it for counties of Piatt’s size until 2025.
But Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said it was well past time for new Tasers, electroshock weapons used to temporarily incapacitate targets.
He added that their mere presence often does the trick.
“A lot of times there may be one deputy who is working, and I have seen it firsthand where just the mere presence gains compliance. And if you don’t, this is a tool that you can use to reduce injuries to officers and those that we’re trying to take into custody,” Vogelzang told the county board at a special session Dec. 16.
The sheriff also said liability coverage for Tasers lapses when they turn five years old.
“The $10 million liability policy that Taser offers, after five years is no longer in effect. These are 15, 16 years old and Taser no longer supports them, so that is huge.”
Approved by the county board at the special meeting, the cost for 16 Tasers will be $47,359, purchased from local Axon (formerly Taser) dealer Beck Tech in Urbana.
County board members spoke out in favor of the purchase before unanimously approving it.
“As you said, sheriff, on those days or nights when there’s only one deputy on duty in the county, having a Taser that works is important,” county board member Todd Henricks said.
Also approved was the purchase of 16 body cameras, as well as a new computer to run the needed video download software needed. The cost will be $56,100, with the pre-Jan. 1 purchase beating what county administrative consultant Dustin Harmon said were significant price increases.
Vogalzang said the cameras will give firsthand evidence of what happens on police calls. He added that local domestic violence advocates are looking forward to having officers equipped with cameras.
“They were very appreciative and excited about the potential for this because, as good as officers are at trying to write that story, when you can see a video of a domestic violence victim that has fear, or see chaos of the scene, a video is just a huge thing for courts,” he said.
“A photographic memory becomes tough when you’re in that situation, trying to remember everything. It’s a great tool,” county board member Randy Shumard said. “We’re dealing with public safety here.”
“It’s something that’s going to be mandated, another one of those unfunded mandates,” County Board Chairman Ray Spencer said.
A criminal justice reform bill signed into law in Illinois earlier this year requires all police officers in the state to begin wearing a body camera by Jan. 1 of 2025.
The cameras are from WatchGuard, which are the same brand used in sheriff squad cars.
The Tasers are expected to be delivered in February. A timeline on the body cameras was not immediately known.
Three bids were obtained on both the Tasers and body cameras.