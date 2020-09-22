Boy Scout car wash fundraiser
Boy Scout Troop 490 is holding a Car Wash Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Bill Abbott’s Chevrolet in Monticello.
Donations are greatly appreciated to support local Boy Scouts. In the event of inclement weather, the car wash will be canceled.
Cub Scout Family Camp
An afternoon of Cub Scout activities will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Camp Drake near Catlin.
Part of the event will include a Bike Rodeo with cycling events for each family. The archery and BB gun ranges were the most popular spots for the Cub Scouts. Instructors provided safety lessons for the shooting sports skills, and then Cub Scouts and family members tested their keen eye on the target.
For the youth who like to drive, the Camp Drake pedal cars provide a few laps around the dirt track. Added games and activities will be set up around the 400 acre camp.
Both returning and potential Cub Scouts and their families are encouraged to attend, but please remember health protocols with face coverings and social distancing. For many of the youth and their families, the Cub Scout Fun Day is an introduction to the activities of Scouting. The event is planned to provide fun and challenging activity in a family friendly setting. Please note that attendance is limited. To register, visit the Camp Drake website at https://www.campdrake.com/
A bonus option this year allows the newest Cub Scouts to receive a free bike helmet. Any first time Scout who registers an application to join the Scouting program will select a colorful bike helmet. Boys and girls in grades K-5 can join Cub Scouts at any time in a local Cub Pack. For more information, visit the Prairielands Council website at www.prairielandsbsa.org or call (800) 464-7291.
Sangamon Township Clean-Up Days
Sangamon Township Clean-Up Days are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Sangamon Township Shed in White Heath. It is open to Sangamon Township residents.
Fees are charged for items being dropped off, according to the size of vehicle. The fees are at the discretion of township officials.
Refrigerators, air conditioners and batteries will be accepted, but must be separated from other waste.
No electronics, yard waste, special waste, tires, paint, fencing or hazardous materials will be accepted.
For more information, contact Township Supervisor Kathleen Piatt at 217-722-1891; Clerk Kevin Duff at 217-687-5163 or Highway Commissioner Larry Sebens at 217-840-2277.
Trapping drawing for Clinton Lake
A drawing to determine trapping privileges at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area will take place Saturday, Oct. 31. Permit applicants must submit their name and address prior to the drawing.
Please contact Clinton Lake SRA by phone at 217-935-8722 or email dnr.clintonlake@illinois.gov to inquire about trapping and to submit your name for the drawing.
Trapping will not take place at Weldon Springs State Park during the 2020-2021 season.
Nature Day Camp Oct. 10
Rock Springs Nature Center is offering a Nature Day Camp for children ages 6-12 on Saturdays, on Oct. 10. Camp will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children can join a naturalist for “Changing Seasons” on Oct. 10. Campers must bring a sack lunch and bottle of water. There is a fee to take part. Participants must pre-register online by noon the day before camp at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Both camp days will be limited to a maximum of 20 children. Face coverings will be required. We will conduct temperature checks on all campers when they arrive. If a child has a temperature, they will not be able to attend. Camp will meet and be held outdoors, at the Information Shelter on the north end of the parking lot.
Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Servicemember info sought
Monticello Area Military Service Recognition (MAMSR) salutes the members of our community who are currently serving in a branch of the United States Armed Forces by displaying a sign with the service member’s name and branch of service at one of the four main entrances to Monticello.
For more information or to submit a servicemember for recognition please call Bill at 217-480-5116.