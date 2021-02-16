The National Weather Service is reporting that nine inches of snow fell on Atwood during the winter storm that swept through Illinois on Sunday and Monday. There are no official NWS snowfall counts for other Piatt County communities, but Central Illinois totals ranged from 11.5 inches in Mattoon to 7.8 inches in Decatur to about 4 inches in East Peoria.
All Piatt County school buildings are closed today, with Arthur, Bement, Blue Ridge and Cerro Gordo taking traditional snow days. Monticello and DeLand-Weldon are using e-learning/remote learning days.
The Piatt County Courthouse is also closed today (Tuesday) due to the weather.
Monticello schools have announced that a decision on after school events for today will be made by noon.