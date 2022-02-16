MONTICELLO — The Monticello school district received no bids for the sale of the Lincoln Elementary building by an initial Feb. 4 deadline. The minimum asking price was $400,000.
The school board will discuss what comes next for the 1911 school building on Feb. 16.
“We could lower the minimum bid, or take open bids, or maybe just keep it as a hedge against future growth,” School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
He said that, while the number of students does not fluctuate wildly in the district, the number of classrooms needed is increasing due to more students being categorized with special needs. Those classes have strict enrollment limits, so the more students there are, the more classrooms are needed.
The original, three-story portion of Lincoln Elementary was finished in 1911. Two-story additions were added on in 1928 and 1966, along with a one-floor addition in 1991.
The ground floor area totals 34,500 square feet, and the building and surrounding property totals about five acres.
Lincoln most recently housed pre-kindergarten through first grade students. Those grade levels were transferred to the expanded Washington Elementary school last fall.