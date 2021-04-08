Paves way for street reroute, development of Pepsin Hill
MONTICELLO — A small 2,600-square-foot tract that once housed a feed mill in Monticello is officially cleaned up, enabling city leaders to pursue a road re-route near the city pool.
It could also help potential development efforts on the adjacent Pepsin Hill property, which has been vacant since the cleanup of the former Pepsin Syrup factory property 16 years ago.
Tract 8 was not part of the factory property, but is seen as part of the 2-acre Pepsin Hill area just west of downtown that city officials would like to see developed, possibly with a combination of residential and commercial structures.
The city purchased the small “tract 8” in 2016, knowing it would need to be cleaned up due to an elevated fuel tank that leaked on the property. As part of the purchase, former owner Pfizer would reimburse up to $180,000 of the cleanup costs.
Four years and about $212,000 later, the city on March 15 finally received the letter it had been waiting on: A much anticipated “no further remediation” letter from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
“The NFR status is something that is pretty much essential in attracting future development of once-contaminated sites, as no one wants to assume the risk of potential contamination or the liability as a result,” Monticello Director of Community Development Callie Jo McFarland said.
There will likely be no buildings placed on the small piece of land, but the NFR letter will allow the city to pursue a plan to partially straighten a 90-degree curve on Railroad Street, giving it a more gradual loop back into Park Street at Livingston Street.
The goal is to help with farm truck traffic, in addition to allowing for a future bike/pedestrian path extension from Washington Street to the railroad bridge intersection on Park Street.
“The engineering will be underway this year for the redesign of the road,” McFarland said.
A firm timeline will likely wait until a developer is found for Pepsin Hill. Spencer Atkins had proposed a 21-townhouse project with additional commercial space last year, but that effort fell through.
McFarland said a mixed-use development is still part of the city’s overall plan.
“The council’s direction was to always make this a mixed-use development that would benefit and extend the downtown. We do still have interest in developing the site based upon this model, and I am confident we will find something that is a good fit for the area,” she said.
Thought the cleanup took time and money, McFarland said it was a necessary investment.
“I think the city taking the initiative to remediate the site of the environmental hazards that were created over the last 100 years indicates the good stewardship towards our future generations,” she said.
Pepsin Syrup was a significant manufacturer in Monticello starting in the 1890s, purchasing land in 1903 and constructing a large factory on what is now known as Pepsin Hill. The company changed hands several times starting in 1925, and the Monticello factory closed in October 1985.
The city used $257,500 in grants and a $425,000 IEPA loan to clean and clear the site in 2005.