Monticello school officials have learned quite a bit about how to hold classes during a pandemic: How to pivot from in-school to all-online with a day’s notice – which was accomplished at the high school after positive COVID tests were recorded – and putting on a play in a coronavirus-friendly setup.
Oh, and due to advances in remote learning, there may never be a snow day again.
“I would guess that our students wouldn’t be overly happy with that decision,” joked School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman at the Oct. 21 Monticello school board meeting. “But then we wouldn’t have to make up that day at the end of the school year.”
Schools have prepared as much as possible during the pandemic, but unknowns are also forcing some on-the-fly adjustments this school year. Zimmerman said that is one of the positives that came out of the temporary high school building closure, which will feature all-remote curriculum until Nov. 4.
“If there is a good thing about the high school situation is that it allowed us to learn about some areas we needed to tweak on our 100 percent plans, and principals were also able to go over their plans with their faculty in case they are faced with that situation,” he told the board.
And while online learning serves its role, the district found that it cannot replace in-person education, at least at this juncture. For that reason, the decision has been made to allow some remote-only students – 87 of them across the five buildings – to return in-person for the second quarter starting Nov. 4.
“I had several calls from parents of remote learners within the first couple of weeks. They had various reasons for wanting their students to return early. Some had changes in work or childcare situations or the people who they were counting on to do the online learning were no longer available. Others were having trouble keeping up with the work or their kids were missing their friends,” said White Heath Elementary School Principal Emily Weidner.
“Since some of the students wanted to come back early and the teachers wanted them to come back too, it made sense to reconsider having them wait until the end of the semester,” she added.
Lincoln Elementary School Principal Mary Vogt said bringing back students may give some teachers more of a load since some will now have online learners and others may not, but that staff has been understanding.
She noted that staff talked about the possibility of shifting students to make remote loads more even, but that it would have to then be done again when additional pupils arrive in January.
“Even though we have some people who will keep doing what they have been doing, some who will have no more remote instruction in the afternoon, and some who will still do a hybrid model, the staff attitude has been one of support and understanding that there is no fair, there is no equal in a year like this,” said Vogt.
Zimmerman said about 1/3 of the district’s online learners will come back for the second quarter, reducing the online-only percentage from 15 to about 10 percent.
He did say that, if a similar-sized segment is added for the second semester, some measures may be needed to ensure social distancing, and that transportation routes may need to be added for the same reason.
The educational format for the second semester will likely resemble the first, said the superintendent: In-person instruction five days per week with an online option for those uncomfortable with attending in a school building. The possibility of outsourcing the online portion was considered, but will not be pursued at this time. Zimmerman said one problem is that, if close contacts are quarantined, they cannot jump from in-person to an outsourced curriculum and back very easily.
“We want our staff to be teaching our kids,” he added.
Initial reports of the Kirby Medical Center rapid test for COVID-19 have been good, with 85 Monticello students being tested in the first week.
Facilities update
Finishing touches are being put on the Sievers Center gymnasium, which is now being used by elementary school students during the day. Sports practices had also begun, but are paused with the high school not having in-person learning until at least Nov. 4 after its COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, renovation work continues on the original 1921 high school section. Zimmerman said about $50,000 in contingency funds will be used for unexpected plaster and drywall replacement.
A change order for the project was also approved, adding $2,221 for a different fire door setup at the north end of the 1966 hallway of the high school.
Art students have been moved back to their classroom, which means renovation work on the media center can begin.
The project, originally scheduled to be complete by the start of the 2021-22 school year, is well ahead of schedule.
“We’re winding down,” said Project Manager Chris Uhlarik. “I would say that, the majority of the work will be complete by March/April, then we’ll be doing punch list items, finishing odds and ends everything like that up until May,” said Uhlarik.
The $35 million effort includes the new, 1,600-capacity gymnasium, new classroom wing at Washington, a two-story high school science lab and classroom wing, and renovation work throughout the high school/Washington Elementary campus. A new HVAC unit was also added, bringing air conditioning to all classrooms for the first time.
The board accepted a bid of $308,000 from Frank Cooney Company for a third phase of furniture purchases. This round will outfit the high school media center and Washington classrooms.
In other action, the board:
–approved the hire of Linda Hayes as a long-term substitute for a third grade classroom;
–approved the revised retirement of high school secretary Brenda Cummings at the end of the 2020-21 school year;
–approved a leave of absence for Lincoln Elementary speech pathologist Ashley Barnes.
–heard from Middle School Principal Mark Hughes that 127 students – 34 percent – received straight A’s the first quarter. About 67 percent received all A’s and B’s.
“Those are numbers I am not used to seeing,” said Hughes, referring to other school districts he had worked in;
–was told that there was on Sages Strut this year, but that the Elementary School PTO had raised $18,000 with a pie sale;
–received an update on the equity and diversity study group, which has held three meetings. After two additional sessions, the ad hoc group will deliver a report to the school board;
–was told the Clinton YMCA has cooled on the idea of purchasing Lincoln Elementary School, but may consider leasing a portion of it. Zimmerman said the issue will likely be brought before the school board early next year. With the classroom addition made to Washington Elementary, Lincoln will be closed next fall. The district could also choose to sell the building;
–heard that the district will need to go out to bid for a transportation contract for 2021-22. Current vendor Central Illinois Bus Service did not want to extend for a single year. When the contract goes to bid, there is a guaranteed three-year agreement for the company awarded the contract; and
–was told health insurance costs for the calendar year 2021 will rise 12.3 percent after the district had higher claims than average in the cooperative it belongs to.