The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said it is no longer taking appointments for vaccinations at its offices at this time.
“We have had enormous response and all of our appointments have been filled,” said Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
Appointments will be taken once again when weekly mass vaccination clinics are scheduled, which could start the week of Feb. 1.
A SignUpGenius webpage will be announced soon for people to sign up for the mass clinics. Once those are scheduled, the health department will also allow people to schedule appointments by phone, but that those may experience a longer wait time than online signup.
It was also announced today that Region 6, which includes both counties, is advancing to a less stringent Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.