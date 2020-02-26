Last month, Chett Scott presented his case for reimbursement for sewer work done by his property at 333 E. Bowyer Street. The village board tabled the matter last month, and in February Chad Corum was present to discuss the matter with the board.
The board debated it, but ultimately decided to vote to not reimburse the Scotts.
Previously Scott asked for reimbursement for the concrete he purchased to repair the road, that according to him was told it was a truck route. Corum denied this ever being said.
“We did not direct him in any way of the work he did.” Adding, “It is not a truck route, it was never said that it was a truck route,” he said.
Corum stated that he did agree that the flowable fill that Scott also asked to be reimbursed for was the best bet in the matter. “Had he refilled it with sand and it broke, something like that isn’t going to show up for two or three years. Either would become a sinkhole or collapsed pipe. I think he was trying to do what was best for the villages behalf.”
Scott began the sewer work because of past issues, but had no idea his line was not connected directly.
Scott previously argued that some reimbursement should happen since his sewer project ended up costing around $12,500. The flowable fill that he used cost him roughly around $1,800. He stated last month, “reimbursement is a very broad time for why we’re here. I’m the homeowner. I am not expecting to have it totally reimbursed. I would be tickled to death to get $3,000 out of this deal.”
Trustee Frank Koebel asked Corum, “if this came up as a city project, is this what you would recommend to do?
Corum replied, “Yes, underneath that pipe if the city was in the exact situation that is the exact way it would need to be done.”
Trustee Clayton Ahlden argued that the village is not responsible for reimbursement of all the materials, especially since the flowable fill was not required.
“I’m saying he was going to have to pay that regardless. I just don’t think we should pay the full cost,” said Ahlden.
Trustee Mark Henderson voted n,o stating, “I think if we do, we are going to open a bag of worms.”
The motion was denied with a vote of 4:- to reimburse the Scotts. Clayton Alhden, Frank Koebel, Mark Henderson, and Woodie Dean voted in favor of the motion. Heidi Ahlden and Judy Good voted to reimburse.
In other action:
–the board voted to adopt Ordinance #1091 An ordinance amending sexual harrasment ordinance.
–the board voted to accept the terms of the engagement letter from Feller & Kuester CPAs, LLP at a cost of $14,000 for their annual audit.
–the board voted to purchase 8 new stars and 8 new wreaths from Home Decor for Christmas Decorations at a cost not to exceed $5,000 plus shipping costs. Village President Teiman stated of the previous ornaments, “They have been up their 30 some years, so they’re going to last you a long time.”
–the village will be placing an ad for pool help. They are in need of around 10 people to fill various positions. Brandi Riddle will come back as the Pool Manager with Becki Durbin as the assistant.