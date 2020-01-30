The assistant executive director at the Piatt County Nursing Home has stepped down.
The resignation of Kara Olsen – effective Feb. 22 – was accepted by the Piatt County board nursing home committee on Jan. 27. The motion came after a 40-minute closed session, and included the statement that Olsen's “attendance during the notice period is not required, but she is expected to cooperate in the transition with the executive director as required.”
“We thank her for her 10-plus years of service and wish her well,” said Nursing Home Director Scott Porter.
Olsen was the director of the nursing home's Maple Point Supportive living for about nine of those 10 years, and was appointed as the assistant executive director at the nursing home in January of 2019.
Porter said he was unsure at this time whether the position would be filled.