MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Nursing Home has opted against mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, at least for now.
Director Scott Porter had told the county board nursing home committee that about 20 of the facility’s 120 employees had not been vaccinated. While he said it did not pose a danger to patients, all of whom are vaccinated, the nursing home still needs to be shut down to visitors and admissions are reduced when staff test positive.
“At this time I am not mandating the vaccinations as part of being employed with us,” said Porter. “I have not ruled out requiring the vaccinations in the future, but I have hope that those still unvaccinated might now reconsider.”