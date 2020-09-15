No residents or staff at the Piatt County Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19 since an employee recorded a positive test on Aug. 26. All residents and staff have tested negative twice.
“We are now going back to having small group activities, outside and screened visitation, and spaced out dinning room service,” said Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter.
He said the case last month triggered weekly testing by the state.
“Overall, it would appear that, at least from exposure from that employee, there has not been transmission,” said Porter. He did warn that, with 300 being tested at the Monticello facility, there was a chance of false positives.
He also said the employee that tested positive in August has recovered and was back on the job.