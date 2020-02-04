The Piatt County board nursing home committee has given the go-ahead for that facility to switch from the county’s self-funded health insurance plan to a fully-funded one through Health Alliance.
But it will likely be at least March 1 before the change goes into effect for nursing home employees. When it occurs, about half of the 90 county employees who opt in for health insurance will go to Health Alliance. The other half will stay on the current self-funded plan, at least for now.
The county had considered changing all county employees at once, but was concerned about “run-out” costs, which are health costs incurred on one plan but not claimed until the county leaves that plan. The county would have full responsibility for such claims. If a portion of the county remains on self-funded, there are no run-out costs, although it will become an issue should the remaining staff be switched, possibly when the current contract expires Sept. 1.
Since only a portion of the county employees are migrating to Health Alliance, the cost for the plan will be about $860 per month per person.
That is more than the $710 price if the entire county had switched, but will still save the county about $80,000 in premium costs annually compared to the current plan.
Although the committee approved the move on Jan. 16, it was too late to change to Health Alliance by Feb. 1, although a March 1 start date could occur.