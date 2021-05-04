The Piatt County Nursing Home and City of Farmer City are up for large federal grants through the office of Congressman Rodney Davis. U.S. Representatives were asked to submit up to 10 Community Project Funding requests, which now go to the House Appropriations Committee as part of the annual appropriations process. Final consideration is not expected before June of this year.
The nursing home is requesting $215,000 to fund an emergency power system (generator) upgrade.
“The funding would be used for providing the Piatt County Nursing Home with an emergency power system sufficient to power all environment support systems during a natural disaster when the electric grid is down,” Davis said in his request for funding.
“The current emergency power generator was installed in approximately 1980 and currently is only capable of powering a small number of wall outlets, the call light system, egress lighting, and the heating system. Notably, the current system is not capable of providing power for the air chiller unit, which is the only source of air conditioning the facility has.”
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said the facility would need to evacuate residents if the temperature reaches 80 degrees for three hours, a possibility in a long power outage. He pointed out the facility’s main kitchen freezer is also not powered during an outage.
Farmer City is requesting $197,619 for sand filter rehabilitation at its water treatment plant.
“The funding would be used for recoating of the interior of the plant’s sand filter vessel, rebuilding of the underdrain system, and replacement of the filter media. Filtration is a crucial step in the water treatment process. Filter rehabilitation of these existing units is a necessary step to bring filtration optimization back in line with original water quality,” Davis said.
“The water will not only be safer, but also taste better and have more clarity as well. By improving the efficiency of the plant it will use less energy, less water, and keep operating costs as low as possible.”
Davis submitted 10 requests in that category, but none are guaranteed funding.
Tyler Cravens, the deputy director for Cong. Davis, said the area representative decided to focus on “smaller, rural communities like Piatt County that can have a more difficult time obtaining grants to ensure they aren’t left behind.”
Other requests submitted by Davis included ones for the towns of Assumption, Gillespie, Nokomis and Blue Mound, in addition to one for the School of Nursing Facility at Millikin University and another for security checkpoint upgrades at Willard Airport in Savoy.