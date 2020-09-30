The complicated issue of who should pay what when it comes to some line items at the Piatt County Nursing Home was once again discussed by the nursing home committee recently.
In 2006, voters approved a .1 percent levy for the purpose of maintaining the nursing home, which generated about $490,000 in real estate taxes this year. However, an apparent handshake agreement has the county paying health and other insurance costs for the nursing home in exchange for 50 percent of the levy.
It has proven to be complicated, including times the nursing home did not forward any of the levy, and another time when the county forgave it for a year only to reverse that decision nine months later.
Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter said it may be cleaner to have the facility pay its own health insurance, and in exchange keep the entire levy.
“If we do that, and take on all of our insurance premiums and keep the levy, it’s a wash, maybe a little bit more. But administratively it’s a big lift for us to do,” he said at the Sept. 24 nursing home committee meeting.
He estimated insurance for nursing home employees totals about $24,000 per month, or about $288,000 annually, slightly more than the $245,000 in levy money it will forward to the county this year.
Porter also said the alternative compensation program for employees – which pays them more per hour if they do not claim benefits – has saved the county health insurance dollars over the years. Alternative compensation costs the nursing home about $670,000 annually, but Porter said it reduces the number of staff who use county health insurance. Just 52 of the 175 employees there currently opt into the insurance plan.
Committee member Shannon Carroll felt Jan. 1 would be a logical date to shift to the nursing home paying it’s portion of health insurance premiums and keeping the entire levy.
Committee Chairman Randy Shumard agreed that it is a long-discussed issue that needs resolution.
“This conversation comes up every year for the last six years,” said Shumard, the chairman of the nursing home committee. “This is a long overdue conversation that needs to be settled.”
The nursing also pays the county $2,600 monthly for water usage in a laundry room located at the adjacent Piatt County Office Building. That amount was lowered from $3,600 in the last year. The facility also pays the county $85,000 annually for liability insurance and funds its own audit.
Audience member Tom Corbin thought it would be better to have the county invoice the nursing home for actual charges, including health, liability and property insurance coverage, and water usage.
“If the county has expenses for the nursing home, they should invoice them and they pay it. That way nobody has to argue about 50 percent,” he said.
“It’s all gosh and give me. Get something on the books, show the books, and do the accounting. And that’s the way it should be done,” said Corbin, whose wife is a nursing home resident.
“I’m paying a lot of money for using that county home, and I think anything that the voters have said goes to the nursing home should go to the nursing home. If the county needs money from the nursing home for services, invoice them. That way it’s all above board,” he said.
Carroll said he agreed with that sentiment.
The current arrangement regarding the nursing home tax levy will continue through this fiscal year, and could be addressed with the new year that begins Dec. 1.
Administrative fine
The nursing home was recently fined $650 for not completing mandatory COVID-19 information for the CDC. By not fighting the penalty, the fine was reduced from $1,000 and has already been paid.
“It’s on me,” said Porter. “The CDC had required nursing homes to forward their data in completion every week. The week of our infection control survey, we submitted every day but Friday. Monday morning we received an email we had been fined by (Illinois) CMS for not reporting all our data.”
He said the nursing “did not challenge it because we were wrong, and we learned our lesson very quickly,” saying that “I’m hearing a lot of nursing homes did.”