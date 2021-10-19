MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Nursing Home is asking for donations to stock its annual Dime Store sale.
The Dime Store is held for residents every November, and allows them to purchase items either for themselves or as gifts to others for the holidays.
The type of items the nursing home are seeking include either new or gently used items that are smaller in size. They can include jewelry, collectables, seasonal items and decorations.
Questions regading the Dime Store can be referred to Ginger Brennan at 217-762-6673.