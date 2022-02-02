EFFINGHAM — The widow of a Champaign police officer killed in the line of duty last year said strong laws are needed to deter violence against law enforcement officials, but she will leave the question of whether those convicted of killing a police officer automatically receive the death penalty up to state legislators.
Amber Oberheim of Monticello was present when State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, announced he would introduce legislation to reinstate the death penalty for those convicted of killing a police officer.
Prosecutors would be allowed to seek the death penalty for anyone 18 or older found guilty of first-degree murder of a peace officer who was performing his or her official duties.
Illinois’ death penalty was abolished in 2011. Since then, those convicted of first-degree murder of a police officer are sentenced to life in prison.
Oberheim said Illinois’ current statutes have “not done the job” of deterring violence against police.
“The judicial system needs to have a heavier hand. A career criminal does not go backward in terms of the intensity of their infraction,” she said, noting that these individuals become more violent over time.
“For me, it’s about how heavy is heavy enough to deter you from doing some so heinous” as killing another, she said.
So with that question in mind, Oberheim said she will leave the decision of whether the death penalty should be resurrected up to those serving in the Illinois House and Senate.
She called the current attack on law enforcement “unprecedented.”
“It is not only our privilege and honor to advocate for law enforcement officers and their families, it is our responsibility,” she said. “We, the people of the state of Illinois, must not tolerate the ambushing and slaying of our officers.
“Unprecedented times call for swift, effective, unprecedented measures to stop the threat inflicted by career criminals who possess a blatant disregard for life.”
Bailey said at least 27 states allow the death penalty for those convicted of killing police officers. If passed, Bailey’s legislation would go into effect next January.