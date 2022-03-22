CHAMPAIGN — When she joined state Sen. Chapin Rose and others in October in Springfield to urge legislators to support a fund-the-police bill, Amber Oberheim didn’t feel heard.
So when she returned to the State Capitol recently, this time she was accompanied by three women who shared her heartache. All lost their police-officer husbands last year, among 11 such tragedies statewide.
“We had great conversation” with legislators, said the Monticello mother of four, whose late husband, Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed while responding to a domestic-disturbance call last May 19 at the Town Center Apartments. “Our legislators are on spring break this week, but they’ll be back in session for the next three weeks, so I’m guardedly optimistic and anxious to see what happens, to see the action, because words will only get us so far. I am watching with eagle eyes to see what happens in the next three weeks.”
Oberheim, who in recent months launched a nonprofit (Peacemaker Project 703) and is writing a book (working title: “7 1/2 Seconds”), joined Brian Barnhart March 16 on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM as part of The News-Gazette’s continuing “Community Conversation on Gun Violence.”
Here are excerpts of their conversation, which can be heard in full at news-gazette.com.
Last month, following a shootout in their neighborhood, Albert and Claudia Morr voiced their concerns at a city council meeting and were told by Alicia Beck: ‘Until you come in because someone else’s neighborhood is being shot up, I don’t want to hear it.’ That prompted this question from a listener Wednesday: What has the council done — and not done — to support Champaign police, and is Champaign County too soft on crime?“I am not a Champaign resident, but I do have a vested interest in the Champaign community because it is the community and they are the people who my husband protected and served for 13 years of his 20-year law enforcement career, and it is on these streets that my husband died.
“And for that reason, I have a vested interest in what happens here, specifically for his brothers and sisters in uniform that continue to do the job without him.
“So, let’s talk about the answers to that question. First, I would say that I have seen some improvement as far as the Champaign City Council goes in what they are doing to help our police department.
“Number one, they were able to institute a recruitment incentive, and I think, slowly, that is helping. They successfully negotiated with the police union, the (Fraternal Order of Police), for some retention incentives. And when the police department asked for license-plate readers, they approved that.
“And so, I do recognize there are some things that have been happening that have been baby steps in the right direction.
“However, when I see a family like the Morr family who went in to more or less pour their heart and soul out at a city council meeting and explain their perspective and their life experience and how they have lived in this community all of their lives, for decades, and they’ve never had to face the reality of bullets flying through their front-room window, and they are received in the way that they were received, it makes me nauseous.
“That is, to me, in my humble perspective, the fundamental, philosophical problem with why Champaign is not handling public safety in the way that it needs to be handled. The people in this community deserve better than what has been illustrated by their city council.
“If I were a leader in this community, you would hear me after every single incident. I can’t imagine not being present and vocal and saying: ‘Not here. This is not happening here.’
“Not only would you hear me, but I would anticipate that you would feel the response quickly and rapidly and effectively. That is what (Champaign is) lacking ... just presence and response. It’s been lacking. And that’s disappointing, because every person in Champaign County, their life is precious. You can’t just ignore what’s happening and say, ‘Oh, well this is just the standard across the country. It’s happening in other communities.’ That’s crap, Brian. That’s crap. Not in my community.
“And so, I think until people — and when I say people, it’s really Champaign County residents and the constituents and the people who vote for the leaders in the community — decide that enough is enough, they’re not doing this anymore, they’re going to start researching and become invested in who they’re electing and voting for to be their voice ... there’s not going to be a whole lot that changes.
“If you are a Champaign County resident, and you want to see things change, that is what I’d recommend you do. Educate yourself. Learn what’s happening at these city council meetings.
“One thing that I’ve heard a few times is that it takes time, it’s a process. And I’m gonna call BS on that one, too, because if you want something enough — if it is important enough to you — you will make it happen.”
“It’s like one of my daughters, who wanted a $400 softball bat. ‘Well, I don’t have any money. I don’t have a job. How am I going to do this?’ Well, I don’t know. You want it bad enough, you’ll figure it out. Right? It’s the same way on a larger scale — ‘well, we don’t have money, we don’t have funding, we don’t know how to do this, we don’t have people.’ OK, if you want it bad enough, you’ll figure it out. So, I’m saying: Figure it out.”
An African American listener named John called in Wednesday to thank Oberheim for her husband’s sacrifice, noting that, on the night he was killed, the officer was responding to a call to help a Black mother.
“Amen, John. ... This is not a Black and White thing. There were assumptions and inferences that were made based on my comments at my husband’s funeral, and people wanted to believe that I was racist, and I am not. This thing is so much bigger than that.
“I just want to address that because my heart swelled with that call from John. I could hear the love and the thanks in his voice, and so John, thank you so much.
“Just know that I think that God is going to use this experience in our lives — and when I say ‘our,’ that’s not just the Oberheim family, the Oberheim girls; it’s really everyone who’s been impacted by it — to bring people together, because there’s one thing that I’ve realized in having tough conversations with people over the last 10 months, and that is we have more in common than we do different.”
After conversations ‘behind closed doors’ with legislators on both sides of the aisle last week in Springfield, Oberheim is hopeful they’ll act on GOP-sponsored bills supporting law enforcement.
“Senate Bill 4155 provides $125 million a year to local governments for hiring, rehiring, retention, for funding mandated training, providing equipment and mental health support.
“Senate Bill 4152 requires defendants who commit aggravated battery against a police officer or who bring a weapon or contraband into a penal institution to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence. That would mean they wouldn’t get to that 50 percent mark and be able to be released.
“It’s really not only supporting and funding our police departments but also holding the criminals accountable. And I can’t say that loud enough or repeat it enough: The accountability issue is, to me, paramount, because the man who killed my husband, it wasn’t his first offense, second offense, third offense, and you don’t see career criminals having lesser offenses as their laundry list continues. They will graduate to the point that they end up murdering someone, and there’s no reason that has to happen.
“So if we can start holding the people who commit these heinous crimes accountable, then I think a lot of our issue on the crime side of things will improve. Because they won’t be on the street.”