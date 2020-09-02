As usual, it didn't take Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman's phone very long to blow up on the first day of school.
But like everything else in 2020, this was a bit out of the ordinary.
“I would bet that there's no other school in Illinois that had to deal with loose buffalo on the first day of school,” said Zimmerman, who tweeted out his text stream that included, among other morning issues, a text from his transportation supervisor that the “buffalo are running wild and road is blocked.”
Those animals – actually bison – came from a rural Monticello farm that typically has 45 to 55 of them.
Other texts Zimmerman shared were of a student taken home after complaining of a stomach ache, another throwing up on a bus, and an elementary school cafeteria being down to one cook.
“I thought it was funny,” he said of the volume of early glitches. “You have to laugh.”
But Zimmerman said most things went right on the first day of classes, reporting that students were masking appropriately and that hot lunch numbers were down, which was one goal of administrators.
And the buses found a way to get students to school, bison blocks or not.
“We've ben planning for this for three months. It just shows everyone that you can't plan for everything. Things are going to come up,” said Zimmerman.