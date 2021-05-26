MONTICELLO — When Christopher Oberheim wasn’t defending law and order, he was coaching softball.
“Chris used to coach recreation softball for us, then moved on to travel teams. He loved coaching,” Mindy Condis, Monticello’s assistant recreation director, said Wednesday as the community mourned one of its own.
The 44-year-old father of four who was in his 13th year as a Champaign police officer died Wednesday after being shot during a domestic-violence call. He was a resident of Monticello.
Monticello High School softball coach Lauren Klein — who coached the officer’s daughters, including one of this year’s star pitchers, Amber — will remember him as “just the picture-perfect, proud-of-his-girls dad.”
That went for everything — from recreational leagues to the more serious travel teams he coached, including the Monticello Magic.
“Always there for his girls, supporting them, even during the demanding hours of his job and everything like that,” Klein said.
Klein said the news of his death hit the school — and softball team — hard.
“It’s hard as a team and as a family,” she said. “I mean, it’s a small school, so they’ve grown up together, they’ve played on the same travel teams.
“Chris has coached most of them at some point in their lives. Chris Oberheim has coached them and given so much to them.”
Members of softball teams he coached took to Twitter on Wednesday to express condolences.
“The coach that made me love softball. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for everything,” wrote Jade Falk, a former Monticello Magic player.
“As a softball family, we would like to give our love and support to the Oberheim friends and family at this time,” read a post on the Monticello softball team’s Twitter account. “Chris Oberheim was the ultimate girl dad and was so proud of his girls. He has given so much to the program and we are blessed to have known him.”
Another social-media post noted that Officer Oberheim would often work the third shift so he could coach and attend his daughters’ sporting events.
‘They served their community’
The Oberheim family also financially supports Monticello’s Willow Tree Missions, which fights the very issue that may have contributed to the officer’s tragic death: domestic violence.
Willow Tree Director Rachel LeJeune said she had trouble getting out of bed after hearing the news of Wednesday’s shooting.
“I had gut-wrenching nausea, and then anger. I’m mad. I’m mad that our system fails to protect victims, and armed police officers, but goes out of its way to protect armed offenders and criminals, and I’m mad,” LeJeune said.
“Chris’ family was 100 percent the epitome of servants. They served their community, they served their family.”
LeJeune admits to struggling with why a family dedicated to helping others — Mrs. Oberheim is a certified nurse practitioner for Christie Clinic in Monticello — should have to deal with this kind of tragedy.
“This is the kind of family these things shouldn’t happen to,” she said. “No one should have to go through this, but they’re always the first person to be the ones there for someone else. They’re such a giving family. How do you support a family who are the first ones to support you?”
‘They are such good people’
Condis said her thoughts go to Mrs. Oberheim, who is her family’s primary health care provider.
“My heart is breaking for the lady who takes care of so many and puts their families first,” she said. “I wish we could take care of her and her family’s pain and they didn’t have to go through this. They are such good people.”
Monticello High Principal Adam Clapp said school counselors were made available to students during the school day and that administrators and Klein also met with the softball team to inform them of the loss and talk it through with players.
Meanwhile, the high school softball team is set to take the field at 4:30 p.m. today for a home matchup against rival Bloomington Central Catholic. At this point, the game is still on as the team does its best to balance pulling together while trying to give the family space amid the tragedy.
Said Klein: “We are trying to balance the need for space with needing each other.”