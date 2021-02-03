Area State Senator Chapin Rose thinks there is plenty to criticize in the Criminal Justice Reform bill approved recently by the Illinois General Assembly.
He also thinks there is some good.
But his main issue is the speed of which it was passed by both chambers and sent to the governor for his consideration.
“What happened here was flat-out wrong. At 3:04 a.m., they introduced a nearly 800-page bill with all this stuff, and began voting on it at 4:02 a.m. Seven-hundered-sixty-four pages with 58 minutes notice at four o’clock in the morning,” said Rose of the bill that was rushed through the recent lame duck session of the state legislature.
“It took our staff attorneys five days to get through that 764-page report,” he added.
The bill, pushed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, includes mandatory body cameras for all law enforcement officers, places more limits on the use of physical force by law enforcement, and forms a group that will study the cash bail system, something that had been extensively curtailed in earlier versions of the bill.
Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt has several concerns, starting with the speed the bill made it through the General Assembly.
“Who can say that is transparent? People want transparency, and this was not transparent,” said the Sheriff.
Hunt is also concerned about stripping officers of using physical force in many instances, as the bill requires officers to arrest a fleeing suspect later if possible instead of using any force in many instances.
As an example, the sheriff discusses a trespasser. As Hunt reads the new law, police can give a citation but cannot physically remove a person unless there is a specific threat to others. Along with the new law preferring an arrest later when there is no danger, he feels it adds up to a difficult situation for officers.
“In my opinion, it supports crime as opposed to criminal justice. It’s going to empower criminals more, especially with no cash bail and pretrial releases,” said Hunt.
The elimination of cash bail in the original proposal was taken out – or at least delayed – in the bill that was approved. It did organize a committee that will look at the issue and make recommendations within two years.
“They have two years to figure out this pretrial release, and I hope they will have a good system for deciding who will be held for pretrial detention,” said Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry, noting that she had an “overall negative reaction” to the reform act.
Part of her trepidation is the blanket fix that will affect smaller counties that don’t currently encounter the use of force as much as many, or hand out high amounts of cash bail due to lower crime rates.
“A lot of the problems they were trying to fix pertained exclusively to larger counties, and I think the reforms are going to disproportionately affect smaller counties,” said Perry.
That includes the purchase of body cameras for Piatt County Sheriff’s officers.
Other concerns from Hunt include allowing anonymous complaints to be lodged against officers.
“If you are expected to discipline an officer without evidence, well, that’s going to leave not only the management open for a lawsuit from the officer, but are they opening up the whole department if the manager doesn’t come through with something? Where does that go?” he said.
Hunt also feels it will reduce the amount of people deciding on a career in law enforcement, making it difficult to staff agencies.
And don’t get him started on the effort to end collective bargaining for police officers, something that was eventually backed out of the bill.
“Why would the legislators start getting into management? That is a decision between the unions and management and the right of the people,” he said.
“We’ve become a society that stops gathering the facts and is making decisions based on perceptions,” added Hunt.
Some good
Area officials admit there is some good in the legislation.
“There are things we can all get behind in this bill, like no more choke holds. Law enforcement can teach, they can train to make sure some of those tragic events don’t happen again,” said Rose. “We can get behind those.”
“They’re trying to make it easier for crime victims to access funding. I think that’s great,” added Perry. “I think restricting some of the provisions of failure to pay affecting drivers privileges – I think things like that need to be looked at.”
But it doesn’t come anywhere near making up for the damage Rose thinks the bill does.
“How they treated our men and women in blue who put their lives on the line for us each and every day was despicable. The process was despicable,” said Rose.
The bill was approved by both the Illinois House and Senate, and awaits action by the governor. Rose asked constituents to contact the governor’s office to encourage Gov. JB Pritzker to veto it so that it can be sent back for a more thorough review and discussion.