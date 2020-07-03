The Piatt County Soil and Water Conservation District, in a partnership with Piatt County Service Company, will host its annual oil and tire recycling event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 10 in the lot behind 427 W. Marion St., Monticello.
Direct questions about event details can be found online at www.piattcountyswcd.com or by calling the SWCD office at 217-762-2146 Ext. 101
SWCD Board members, staff and local volunteers will be on-site to assist residents.
A small donation per disposed car tire is recommended. Recommendations on donations for larger tires are based on size.
Recycling and reusing used motor oil is the preferred disposal method and can provide great environmental benefits. Recycled used motor oil can be refined into new oil, processed into fuel oils and used as raw material.