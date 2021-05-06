Solar panels now power Bespoke Gift Company
MONTICELLO – Since purchasing a 136-year-old building on Monticello’s downtown square in 2019, Jeff Zumwalt and Tasha Dunaway have steadily tried to reduce energy consumption and costs and 107 W. Main St., which houses their Bespoke Gift Company.
The most recent effort was the installation of about 35 solar panels, which the building owners hope will generate at least 80 percent of their energy needs.
At that rate, the cost to install the solar capacity will pay for itself in less than three years.
“We’re always been intrigued by the idea of solar, green energy, just for the benefits of the environment,” Zumwalt said.
They decided to first seal up the envelope of the brick building with insulation underneath the roof, put in ceiling fans and installed a more energy-efficient, modern heating and air conditioning system.
“We immediately put blown-in insulation in the top, and we immediately saw an energy savings,” Dunaway added.
“We knew we had several steps to make the whole building efficient, which would make the business more efficient, more profitable,” Zumwalt said.
“You make more money if you can keep more of it,” chipped in Dunaway.
With initial measures in place, the solar panel project was undertaken, and began producing power on March 18.
They are happy with the results, but will know more once the warm weather hits, since their air conditioning is an electric system.
The solar unit is not permanently attached to the roof, instead being mounted on a frame that is held down by the weight of the panels and some extra bricks. It is still rated to withstand wind speeds of up to 175 mph.
The panels should last 20 to 25 years, with 15 of those guaranteed to generate at near-peak capacity.
Dunaway and Zumwalt are also considering the installation of electric, on-demand water heaters if the solar panels produce enough energy. The current water heaters are run by natural gas.