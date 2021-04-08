Clinics in Farmer Ciity this Sunday, Clinton on Monday
DEWITT COUNTY – A joint effort between local health officials and the Illinois National Guard will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Farmer City on Sunday and Clinton on Monday.
The clinics – aimed at DeWitt County residents – will feature the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“We were selected by the state for these special clinics because our percentage of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 is below state averages, but especially among our age 65 and older population,” said David Remmert, the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Clinics will both be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
•Sunday, April 11: Blue Ridge High School, 411 N. John St., Farmer City. The link to sign up:
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-7/
•Monday, April 12: First Christian Church, 100 N. Jackson St., Clinton. The link to sign up:
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-8/
The Illinois National Guard will send a team of 34 people to help provide the clinics.
“We are excited to be working with the expertise of the Illinois National Guard, who have been providing these around the state over the last month,” Remmert said.
He added the clinics come at a good time – when all over the age of 18 become eligible for vaccinations. Up to this point, vaccination clinics have focused on the elderly, health workers and essential workers.
Additional information and the links to sign up for an appointment are available at www.dewittpiatthealth.com. Residents without internet access may call the health department at 217-935-3427, ext. 2112 to obtain assistance in scheduling an appointment, but health officials say the website is the best option for scheduling.