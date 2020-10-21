Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with more showers at times. Morning high of 68F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.