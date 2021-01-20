While the Land Conservation Foundation is unable to hold its 4th annual Mudpuppy Festival in Monticello in 2021, LCF is still celebrating Mudpuppy Day. The City of Monticello has proclaimed Jan. 30 to be the official Mudpuppy Day.
The mudpuppy is an Illinois threatened species that is found in the Sangamon River in Piatt and Sangamon counties. It is indicative of rivers with excellent water quality.
On Jan. 18, LCF unveiled a new Kids’ section on the LCF website including an e-flyer to celebrate this exciting day.
The webpage offers opportunities to view and download local author and illustrator Gillian Moore’s new coloring storybook entitled “Mandy’s Prairie Home,” a story about the massasauga rattlesnake and its life on a sunny open prairie until invasive species took over.
LCF is also introducing a winter Scavenger Hunt Bingo game. Hike the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve and see how many of nature’s treasures you can find or see.
To access the Kids’ section, go to www.landconservationfoundation.org.