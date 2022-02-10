MONTICELLO — Internet safety will be the subject of a presentation for parents scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at the Sievers Center gymnasium in Monticello.
Former police detective Richard Wistocki will be the special speaker. He will speak on keeping students safe on their social media networks and gaming platforms.
Wistocki will also be speaking to Monticello Middle School students that morning and to high school students in the afternoon. Joining him at the school assemblies will be Nick Gore, a national speaker on teen addiction and recovery.
The high school assembly will be live streamed at 2 p.m. A link will be provided later.
The events are being sponsored by Monticello-based non-profit Marisa’s Purpose: Faith, Hope & Love.