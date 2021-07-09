Hope Lives Youth Ranch will hold an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at 976 E 2250 North Road, Monticello.
This family-friendly event will be an opportunity to meet the team and get a closer look at how Hope Lives operates.
There will be demonstrations, games, face painting, and hands-on donkey encounters. There is a recommended donation per family to attend, and all proceeds are going towards residing the main barn. This project will ensure the building remains in operating condition and enable the program to continue helping students learn to overcome.