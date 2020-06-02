Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.